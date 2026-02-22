Naidu slams YCP over displaying, discarding Srivari photo in House

CM warns he will not remain silent over ‘desecration’ of Lord Venkateswara

Accuses YSRCP of indulging in “dirty politics” and “rowdy politics”

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has mounted a fierce attack on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) over its members displaying and later discarding photographs of Lord Venkateswara in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Friday.

Addressing a public gathering at Vinukonda in Palnadu district on Saturday, the Chief Minister alleged that the deity’s images were brought into the Council and politicised. He expressed his anger over reports that the photographs were handled by YSRCP members while wearing footwear and later discarded inside the House.

Naidu asked: “Will they throw away the photo of Lord Venkateswara Swamy while wearing sandals? Why such arrogance?”

Naidu warned that he would not remain silent if the deity was desecrated. He said he had refrained from speaking on the issue for two days but felt compelled to respond. Naidu asserted that he would not commit wrongdoing “even at the cost of his life” and accused his political opponents of indulging in “dirty politics” and “rowdy politics.”

Referring to the ongoing Srivari laddu controversy, the Chief Minister said that adulterated ghee supplied earlier had been tested and laboratory reports indicated the presence of animal fat. He maintained that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had found that the material in question was not genuine ghee and alleged that those responsible were attempting to shift the blame.

The Chief Minister said no one has the authority to damage the sanctity of temple prasadam and accused the previous regime of lowering standards. He alleged that attempts were being made to malign the present government by reviving allegations against Heritage, and described such efforts as diversionary tactics.

Several Ministers echoed the Chief Minister’s stance. Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy alleged that supplying adulterated ghee for temple prasadam amounted to betrayal of devotees’ faith and said the public would respond strongly to such actions.

Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhyarani accused YSRCP leaders of repeatedly hurting religious sentiments and criticised what she termed “the use of faith for political gain”. Revenue Minister Satya Prasad said the unprecedented display of Srivari images in the Council for political purposes would not be forgiven by devotees of Lord Venkateswara.

Industries Minister TG Bharat termed it unfortunate that the deity’s photographs were displayed in the Council by members while wearing footwear.

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar and I&PR Minister K Parthasarathy also condemned the incident, describing it as “an insult to the Hindu community”.