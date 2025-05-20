Naidu unveils ‘CBN: Pathways to Success’

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday launched a book titled ‘CBN: Pathways to Success.’

The book chronicles the 75-year life journey of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

It is a joint effort by D Rajesh Kumar, an IIT Madras alumnus, and DA Raju, Managing Director of Reach Eights ET&C Private Limited.

The Chief Minister unveiled the book at the Secretariat.