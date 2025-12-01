Naidu urges TDP leaders to back 'Pedala Sevalo' drive

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday asked Telugu Desam Party leaders to participate actively in the ‘Pedala Sevalo’ outreach programme, stressing that effective political leadership comes from being constantly among the people. Addressing party leaders during a teleconference, Naidu said leaders must understand people’s hardships first-hand and work to resolve issues at the ground level.

He directed them to take part in pension distribution activities, calling it an “essential service to the poor”, and emphasised coordination among local leaders during the process.

On Monday, Naidu will visit Eluru district, where he will take part in pension distribution at Gollagudem in Ungutur mandal. He will later hold an interaction with party workers in the village, followed by a public forum in Nallamadugu. The Chief Minister is expected to discuss organisational matters and local concerns during the face-to-face meetings.

Meanwhile, TDP AP unit president Palla Srinivasa Rao said the list of state and district committees has been prepared and will be finalised by December 16 in line with social representation norms. Minister Nara Lokesh will review the final list on December 17 before it is announced.

Srinivasa Rao said objections were raised regarding committees in two mandals in Polavaram, Singanamala and GD Nellore constituencies. An IVRS survey will be conducted again in those mandals to resolve the issues.

Training classes for TDP leaders will begin at NTR Bhavan on Monday. Around 100 mandal presidents will attend sessions scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. Party’s senior leaders are expected to address the sessions. Minister Lokesh will attend the closing session.