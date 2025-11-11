Naidu warns MLAs over internal disputes

Vijayawada: The state Cabinet on Monday is learnt to have discussed the growing indiscipline among certain MLAs within the NDA alliance. According to sources, some legislators were found to be fuelling factional disputes in their own constituencies, even when the warring groups were ready to reconcile.

Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan reportedly urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to issue a firm warning to the legislators not to interfere in local disputes. Responding to this, the Chief Minister is said to have instructed ministers to take responsibility for maintaining discipline within their departments and constituencies.

It was also felt during the meeting that the conduct of some MLAs was tarnishing the image of both the government and the ruling alliance. The Chief Minister is understood to have reminded the Cabinet that several MLAs have been skipping major government programmes, including pension distribution drives, and said that notices were issued to 45 TDP legislators over non-participation.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan reportedly told the meeting that irregularities involving former YSRCP minister Pedireddy Ramachandra Reddy had come to his notice, and he vowed to expose them soon.