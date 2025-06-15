Naidu wields stick to beat corrupt staff with action

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday stated that corruption at any level by anyone would not be tolerated. He directed officials to build corruption-free administration by identifying areas where corruption was taking place, conducting inquiries promptly and acting against corrupt individuals immediately.

The Chief Minister conducted a review of the public feedback received over the past year regarding government schemes and programmes, at his camp office in Undavalli on Saturday. Officials informed the Chief Minister that the IVRS (interactive voice response system) surveys indicated high levels of satisfaction with the coalition government’s performance.

Naidu instructed that a technical audit should be conducted on the survey process and steps should be taken to improve satisfaction levels in areas with low feedback. He called for prioritizing 10 major public issues such as welfare, employment generation and roads. He directed officials to work towards addressing problems related to all 10 major public issues.

He asked officials to disclose as to how many people secured jobs through initiatives like work-from-home, investment inflow, and skill development. Job melas should be conducted across all 175 constituencies, and by August 15, all government services should be made available via WhatsApp Governance through the 'Mana Mitra' platform, he said.

He also suggested exploring better delivery mechanisms to ensure ration supplies reach disabled and elderly citizens at their doorsteps. On fair price shops, he recommended gathering beneficiary opinions on alternatives such as increasing the number of shops, providing cash, or issuing coupons.

Regarding the free sand policy, he directed officials to conduct area-wise studies to understand dissatisfaction in various regions on the sand issue.