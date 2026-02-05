Naidu–Pawan hold key talks on ghee issue, coalition strategy

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan reportedly discussed attempts by YSRCP to inflame caste differences in the state and Tirumala ghee adulteration issue in their meeting at Chief Minister’s Undavalli residence on Wednesday.

The two leaders held a closed-door discussion for nearly two-and-a-half hours, during which they reviewed key political and administrative issues.

According to sources, the discussions focused on recent political developments, government priorities and the need for stronger coordination among coalition partners at the grassroots level. The Tirumala laddu adulteration issue reportedly figured prominently in the talks. The leaders reviewed the progress of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the laddu prasadam and discussed further

steps to ensure strict punishment for those responsible.

They also agreed on the need for a coordinated strategy to counter opposition criticism that could hurt the sentiments of devotees, and to clearly communicate facts to the public at the ground level. The two leaders are said to have cautioned coalition leaders against falling into what they described as opposition attempts to provoke people through caste-based politics.

The upcoming Rajya Sabha elections were another key agenda item. Preliminary discussions were held on filling four Rajya Sabha vacancies from Andhra Pradesh. Sources said seat-sharing among coalition partners was discussed based on their respective strengths, with Chandrababu Naidu reportedly expressing a positive view on giving due importance to Jana Sena and the BJP. The leaders also decided to expedite the process of filling long-pending nominated posts to ensure justice to party workers.

Pawan Kalyan’s proposed campaign in the Telangana municipal elections on behalf of the BJP also came up for discussion. He is expected to campaign for two days, and sources say he discussed the issues to be raised there, given the political sensitivity of the exercise and his position as Deputy Chief Minister. It is learnt that he sought guidance from Chandrababu Naidu in this regard.

The meeting is being seen as a clear signal that there are no differences within the coalition and that the partners are moving forward in close coordination. Issues related to maintaining law and order were also discussed. Official announcements on nominated posts and Rajya Sabha candidates are expected soon.