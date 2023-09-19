Naidu's security is the responsibility of the AP govt., says Botsa Satyanarayana

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has stated that the government is responsible for the security of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry Central Jail. He made this clarification while addressing the media on Tuesday. He also mentioned that if anyone believes that the government has done something wrong, they should raise their concerns.



Minister Botsa Satyanarayana further emphasised that the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu was not a sudden decision and that it was based on investigations conducted by various investigative agencies, which revealed instances of corruption.



He also mentioned that all political parties are welcoming the Women's Reservation Bill, which has been approved by the Union Cabinet. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana highlighted that the Jagan's government in Andhra Pradesh is already implementing a fifty percent reservation for women, which is not seen in any other state in the country.