Nakka Anand Babu expresses solidarity with protesters

Guntur: Former Minister Nakka Anand Babu demanded that the government continue state capital in Amaravati because TDP government developed infrastructure in Amaravati and it is centre place for the state.

He expressed solidarity with the leaders who were participating in the relay fast at the Collectorate opposing the shifting of state capital from Amaravati. He warned that they would continue their agitation till the State government withdraws its decision to shift the capital, which would cause immense hardships to the farmers. It would not be administratively feasible, he added.

MLC AS Ramakrishna, CPI district secretary J Ajay Kumar, Guntur Mirchi Yard former chairman Mannava Subba Rao were among those participated.