‘NAKSHA helps in proper mgmt of urban land records’

Anantapur: The NAKSHA programme was launched on Tuesday at the Pasupula Convention Hall under the jurisdiction of the Anantapur Municipal Corporation.

The programme was chaired by the Municipal Corporation Commissioner B Balaswamy and was attended by Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayan.

AHUDA Chairperson T C Varun, Mayor Wasim Salim, Deputy Mayor Vasanthi Sahitya and others participated.

NAKSHA aims to create a comprehensive geo-spatial database for the management of urban land records. This will contribute to the modernisation of digital land records by the Land Resources Department. It was informed that this can increase public confidence in land tenure and curb corruption.

If this programme is completed expeditiously, there is a possibility of receiving funds to the tune of Rs 90 crore from the Central government, through which Anantapur city can be further developed. NAKSHA posters were also released at the programme.