Nallapadu police issue notices to YSRCP leaders
- Police register a case against YSRCP leaders, including party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy for visiting Mirchi Yard in Feb without permission though MLC election code was in force
- Interestingly, no notice has been issued to Jagan Mohan Reddy, whom the party leaders accompanied on the day
Guntur: Nallapadu police issued notices to YSRCP leaders Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, Modugula Venugopala Reddy, Lella Appi Reddy, and Talasila Raghuram for violating the MLC model code of conduct by visiting the Guntur Mirchi Yard without permission on February 18 this year.
The leaders had accompanied former chief minister and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to the Mirchi Yard, where they interacted with farmers, traders, and red chilli commission agents amidst falling red chilli prices. Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed a meeting outside the Mirchi Yard premises.
Acting on a complaint lodged by Guntur Mirchi Yard officials, police registered a case against Jagan Mohan Reddy, Appi Reddy, Raghuram, Venugopal Reddy, and Siva Naga Manohar Naidu. Notices were issued to Raghuram, Appi Reddy, Venugopal Reddy, and Siva Naga Manohar Naidu under Section 41(A) of the Criminal Procedure Code. Guntur district SP S Satish Kumar confirmed that no notice was issued to former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.