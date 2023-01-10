Nandamuri Taraka Ratna meets Nara Lokesh, grabs all the attention

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's meeting with Telugu Desam Party youth leader Nara Lokesh has become the subject of political discussion. Although it was said to be a polite meeting, it is reported that there was a discussion between these two about the latest political developments. It is said that both of them are discussed mainly on AP politics along with family matters.

Although Taraka Ratna is appearing on the silver screen with occasional films and web series, he is currently not getting any significant opportunities in the industry. He also gave the green signal for the villain roles.

Thank you for taking the time to meet me. Your dedication is truly inspiring, and i appreciate the opportunity to discuss how we can work together. I look forward to continuing the conversation and making a positive impact in our Telugu Desam Party. pic.twitter.com/yeku2JM3WG — Nandamuri Taraka Ratna (@NTarakaRatna) January 10, 2023

Recently Taraka Ratna made interesting comments on politics saying that he intends to contest in the upcoming assembly elections. With this, TDP chief Chandrababu is likely to allocate the seat to him. In this background.. the meeting of Nara Lokesh and Taraka Ratna became important.

TDP youth leader Lokesh will start a padayatra from January 27 in Andhra Pradesh under the name 'Yuva Galam'. In this order, there is a campaign that Taraka Ratna will join Lokesh Padayatra in solidarity. Taraka Ratna also campaigned on behalf of TDP in the past.