Live
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
- Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam padayatra held in Kovuru
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Introduces 'One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme' To Address Billing Issues
Just In
Nandikotkuru MLA candidate Sudhir to visit Kota Veedhi
Highlights
Nandikotkur Constituency MLA candidate Dr. Sudhir Dhara along with SAP chairman Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy will visit at Kota Veedhi Anjaneya Swami...
Nandikotkur Constituency MLA candidate Dr. Sudhir Dhara along with SAP chairman Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy will visit at Kota Veedhi Anjaneya Swami Temple. And at 10 am an introductory meeting program with members of the municipal executive.
Subsequently, a program will be organized to meet the important leaders and important people in Saibaba Peta, Haji Nagar, Maruti Nagar colonies. Therefore, Councilors, co-op members, leaders, activists YSR Congress Party fans are requested to participate.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS