Nandikotkuru MLA candidate Sudhir to visit Kota Veedhi

Nandikotkur Constituency MLA candidate Dr. Sudhir Dhara along with SAP chairman Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy will visit at Kota Veedhi Anjaneya Swami Temple. And at 10 am an introductory meeting program with members of the municipal executive.

Subsequently, a program will be organized to meet the important leaders and important people in Saibaba Peta, Haji Nagar, Maruti Nagar colonies. Therefore, Councilors, co-op members, leaders, activists YSR Congress Party fans are requested to participate.

