Nandyal: Avoid clicking on suspicious links says SP K Raghuveera Reddy

Nandyal : Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveera Reddy said that a tollfree number 1930 has been introduced by the department to lodge complaints related to cyber frauds by victims. Addressing a media conference at the SP office here on Thursday, the SP said that the cybercrimes were on the rise due to latest advances in technology and several times the fraudsters are cheating people by using social media as a platform. He said the fraudsters are luring people with various fascinating schemes and appealing them to click on the links to know the details of the schemes. The people unaware of the frauds would click the links, said the SP.

Just by clicking the links, the cyber fraudsters would empty their accounts. Several people have fallen prey to cyber frauds. He further said that the people do not have knowledge even whom to approach and where to lodge the complaint in this regard. In view of the rise in cyber frauds and to render justice, the police department has introduced a helpline toll free number 1930. The people who have fallen prey to cyber frauds can lodge their complaints by calling the tollfree number. He also said that they can also visit the national cybercrime reporting portal www.cybercrime.gov.in in google or approach the nearest police station. The people are also suggested to call Nandyal cybercrime office cell number 9154987034 located at Saibaba Nagar. The people are advised not to click any link that was received on their mobile phones.