Nandyal: Be alert in rendering relief, officials told

Nandyal: District Collector Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon ordered the officials concerned to be alert as heavy rains are likely to lash Nandyal district due to the impact of Michaung cyclone. During a teleconference with the officials held on Monday, he told them to be alert round-the-clock and to set up control rooms in revenue offices. They were instructed to take precautionary measures, with special focus on Rudravaram and Allagadda mandals. He told the officials to inform farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras about the precautionary measures to be taken to protect their produce from rains. Irrigation officials were directed to continuously monitor water levels in ponds, streams, lakes and other water bodies and to caution residents not to enter or cross lakes and streams.



The Collector also ordered the officials to be ready to supply safe drinking water, essential commodities and medicines to people at rain- affected areas. RDOs and Tahsildars were told to regularly get information about rains and be ready to take immediate action in the affected areas.

The officials were told to shift the residents dwelling in low-level areas to safer places. The Collector said a control room (08514-294898) was set up at the Collectorate. Similarly, a control centre at Nandyal RDO office (08514-221550), at Atmakur RDO office (7815959529) and at Dhone RDO office (7815959535). People were urged to contact their nearest control rooms in case of any emergency.

Superintendent of Police K Raghuveer Reddy ordered the officials to vacate the residents residing in dilapidated and old houses and buildings and shift them to safer places.

Joint Collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy said mandal-level officials and village and ward secretariat staff should be present at headquarters to monitor the situation.