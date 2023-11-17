Nandyal: Be liberal in sanctioning loans, Collector tells bankers

Nandyal: District Collector Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon ordered the bankers to be liberal in sanctioning loans to CCRC card holders besides industries and other priority-based sectors, at a bankers’ coordination committee meeting at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

The Collector noted that loans should be sanctioned to people, who depends on agriculture for their livelihood and other self-employment sectors. He said CC cards were sanctioned to around 22,520 people of agriculture sector and loans should be sanctioned to them. Loans should be sanctioned to tenant farmers also, he added.

The Collector suggested the bankers to restructure the loans of the farmers hailing from six drought-prone mandals by following the guidelines of Reserve Bank of India. To the given target of 132 small, micro and middleclass industries, 91 units have been sanctioned loans. The bankers were ordered to sanction loans to the remaining units also, to encourage new industrialists.

The Collector noted that awareness should be provided to the public about PMEGP, housing, Stand of India and Mudra schemes loans and bankers should encourage them by sanctioning loans. Loans should be given to roadside hawkers and people selling handcrafts for investment under Jagananna Thodu scheme, he added.

LDM Ravindra Kumar said that a sum of Rs 3,252 crore against the target of Rs 4,937 crore has been sanctioned under crop loans. Regarding term loan, he informed that Rs 1,374 crore was sanctioned against the target of Rs 2,126 crore and Rs 812.81 crore against the target of Rs 1,031 core was sanctioned to small, micro and middleclass industries.

The LDM informed Collector Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon that they will complete the remaining target by the end of December.

Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy and other officials participated in the bankers’ meeting.