24 cops transferred for involvement in sand smuggling

Nizamabad : Taking stern action against police officials for their involvement in sand smuggling the DGP transferred 24 SIs were transferred in Basara zone 2 on Thursday.

These included SIs from Adilabad, Nizamabad, and Nirmal districts. Orders were issued to transfer Velpur and Nandipet SHOs to VR in Nizamabad district. As per the orders of Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender, Velpur SHO Nagnath, who was first in line for a transfer to the loop line, was sent to VR after three months.

Police officers involved in illegal sand and gravel transporters in Nizamabad district are being transferred. Officers who responded late are being sent to the loop line one by one. Surveillance reports were submitted to the State police chief recommending action against CIs and SIs involved with illegal sand mining and receiving monthly bribes in the Manjeera catchment area of Nizamabad district. Some officers were taking Rs 10,000 per tractor, and monthly bribes ranged from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. Following the DGP’s orders, it was revealed that two circle inspectors and 10 SIs from Nizamabad district were involved in corruption. However, before the Police Commissioner’s orders were implemented, Kalmeshwar Singevar was transferred.

Initially, Srinivas, the CI of Bhimgal, was transferred. Then, Bodhan Town SHO Veerayya was transferred to traffic and later to VR. Warnis SI Krish was caught by the ACB in November. The Police department is preparing to limit the SIs of Jakranpalli, Indalwai, Dharpalli, Sirikonda, Pothangal, Rudrur, Renjal, and Makloor to non-focal posts in phases. Though there were initial hesitations to take action against officers who got postings through influential leaders, the process is gradually being enforced. According to the list with the DGP, the process of transferring all such officers to the loop line continues.