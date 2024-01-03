Nandyal MLA denies allegations on arrest of Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy

Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravi reddy has criticized opposition leaders for politicizing the arrest of movement leader Bojja Dasaratha Rami Reddy. Ravi stated that the YSR Congress party is wrongly accused of arresting the leaders of the movement, and the allegations made by the opposition leaders are merely political mudslinging. He revealed the details of the arrest during a media conference, explaining that Reddy was arrested by the police and brought before the court. The arrest was made due to the movement's call for public foundation stone laying at Sangameswaram Siddheswaram on May 31, 2016, demanding the construction of Alugu.

Ravi Reddy mentioned that the police had filed cases against Dasaratharami Reddy and other farmers' leaders for organizing the movement without permits during the previous TDP government's tenure. Arrest warrants were issued for Reddy and the farmers' leaders for not attending court hearings related to the investigation of these cases.

However, Shilpa Ravi reddy clarified that it was not the YSRCP government but the TDP government that had initially filed the cases against Reddy and the farmers' leaders. He emphasized that the YSRCP government supports the welfare of farmers and advised opposition leaders to avoid politicising the issue, especially with elections approaching. Reddy himself clarified that his arrest had nothing to do with the YSRCP government.