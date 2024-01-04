Nandyal MLA inaugurates new electricity sub station

MLA Shilpa Ravi Kishore Reddy inaugurated a new electricity substation in Nandyal town on Wednesday. The substation, valued at 3 crores 62 lakhs, will help overcome frequent power outages in many wards of the town and provide quality power supply. In addition, saplings were planted in the substation premises.

The MLA stated that the establishment of the substation will address electricity issues in various wards of Nandyal town, providing uninterrupted and superior power services to consumers.



Municipal Chairperson Mabunnisa, Vice Chairpersons Gangishetti Sridhar and Panshawali, APSPDCL Director Dr. Sasikala Reddy, and other dignitaries and staff members from the Power Department were also present at the event.