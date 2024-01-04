Live
- TDP leader Gouri Venkat Reddy pays mourns over party activist's mother'a death
- Bhuvaneswari consoles families of deceased TDP activists
- Salman Khan undergoes intense training for ‘BULL’
- Asaduddin Owaisi terms CAA as unconstitutional
- Amala Paul announces pregnancy with Jagat Desai; posts baby bump picture
- 6.50 crore women has travelled in TSRTC buses so far
- Kejriwal to be arrested today claims AAP. BJP retorts saying it is' Choron Ki Baraat'
- Intense dry cold wave grips Kashmir as people pray for snowfall
- TSRTC rental buses owners to hit the streets against govt on Jan 5
- Bellamkonda Sreenivas looks so powerful in ‘Tyson Naidu’ first glimpse
Nandyal MLA inaugurates new electricity sub station
MLA Shilpa Ravi Kishore Reddy inaugurated a new electricity substation in Nandyal town on Wednesday. The substation, valued at 3 crores 62 lakhs, will help overcome frequent power outages in many wards of the town and provide quality power supply. In addition, saplings were planted in the substation premises.
The MLA stated that the establishment of the substation will address electricity issues in various wards of Nandyal town, providing uninterrupted and superior power services to consumers.
Municipal Chairperson Mabunnisa, Vice Chairpersons Gangishetti Sridhar and Panshawali, APSPDCL Director Dr. Sasikala Reddy, and other dignitaries and staff members from the Power Department were also present at the event.
