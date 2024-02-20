Nandyal Old Town is neglected in development, says NMD Feroze

NMD Feroze said residents of the old town in Nandyal are facing major issues due to the neglect of Shilpa's family. He said for the past 20 years, the old town, which is considered the heart of Nandyala, has been plagued with patchy roads, potholes, inefficient drainage, and dangerous hanging electrical wires.

Feroze further stated that garbage has accumulated on the roads in the old town due to the negligence of the sanitation staff. This has led to pigs roaming the streets in front of Khizr Masjid, causing residents to fall ill due to the unsanitary conditions.

The recent death of an infant due to the lack of clean water supply in the area has sparked outrage among the locals. Despite these issues, the MLA of Nandyala has been aloof and inaccessible to the public. Feroze criticized the MLA for only appearing in the area when looking to secure votes from minorities.

Feroze called for a change in government and urged the return of the Telugudesam government to address the pressing issues faced by the residents of Nandyala. He emphasized the need for full cooperation from the community in order to ensure a better future for the town.

In conclusion, Feroze warned that if the current situation persists, businesses in the old town may soon be forced to shut down. He reassured the public that their problems will be addressed in the upcoming government and urged residents to unite for the betterment of Nandyala.







