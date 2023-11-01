  • Menu
Nandyal: Police seize 16 country made rifles

Nandyal SP K Raghuveera Reddy producing the arrested persons and seized weapons before the media at his office in Nandyal on Tuesday
Highlights

Allagadda police arrest 18 persons during cordon and search drive

Nandyal: The Allagadda police have arrested 18 out of 19 persons and seized 16 country made rifles and three barrels during a Cordon and Search operation conducted at Ahobilam village in Allagadda police station limits on Tuesday.

Nandyal SP K Raghuveera Reddy produced all the accused and seized weapons before the media at his office here on Tuesday. Briefing the media, the SP said that following the orders of Director General of Police (DGP) K Rajendranath Reddy, they conducted Cordon and Search operation at Ahobilam village in the early hours on Tuesday. During the search, police have seized 16 country made rifles and three barrels and 19 arms. Besides, police also took 18 persons into custody for possessing country made weapons without having valid licence.

One person of the 19 managed to escape from police custody. Police launched a manhunt to nab the accused, who is absconding.

SP Raghuveera Reddy said around five teams under the supervision of Additional SP G Venkataramudu and Allagadda DSP Venkataramaiah have participated in the cordon and search operation.

