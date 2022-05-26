Nandyal: Railway employees demand suspension of new pension scheme

Dhone (Nandyal): South Central Railway Mazdoor Union general secretary and All India Railway Men Federation (AIRF) treasurer Ch Shankar Rao demanded the Central government to suspend the new pension scheme and continue the old one.

Shankar visited the Dhone branch of Guntakal division on Wednesday and addressed a Mazdoor union meeting. Addressing the gathering, Shankar Rao said that the employees were facing huge problems with the new pension scheme brought by the Central government.

He demanded the government to immediately suspend the new pension scheme and continue the old one.

He also said that several posts were lying vacant in the railway department and demanded immediate release of notification to fill up the vacant posts. He asked the government to facilitate hard and risk allowance to all departments.

He stated under any circumstances they will not allow the government's decision to privatise the railways.

Two trackmen needed to be allocated during night patrolling and those who completed apprentice in railways have to be made permanent. The general secretary said that the finance ministry has sanctioned night allowance without linking it to basic pay.

Divisional secretary S Vijaya Kumar, ADS S Mastan Vali, Sharma, Ahmed Basha, Nagaraju, Sudhakar, Nazeer, Damodar Reddy and Jaya Krishna participated.