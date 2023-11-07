Nandyal: Six robbers held; gold, silver ornaments worth Rs 2.1L recovered

Nandyal: The Panyam police have arrested six members of a nine-member gang of robbers and recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2.10 lakh.



The police have also seized three knives and a mobile from their possession.

Addressing a media conference here, Nandyal SP K Raghuveer Reddy said the nine-member gang residing at Chenchu Colony in Panyam mandal used to waylay people at secluded points on the National Highway and rob the passengers after threatening to kill them with knives and deadly weapons.

As usual on August 18, the gang members have robbed two friends (male and female) while they were going to Nandyal on a motorbike. The victims lodged a complaint at Panyam police station, said the SP.

The police after filing a case under relevant sections have intensified the investigation. During the course of investigation, the police have caught six persons Chenchu Dasari Beeraiah, Chenchu Dasari Ramakrishna, Chigurla Golusanna, Nimmala Veeranna, Thota Rajesh and Jayampu Suresh at the Rajasthan Dhaba near Tammaraju Palle on Monday.

After arresting them, the police have recovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2.10 lakh besides four knives and a mobile phone from their possession.

The arrested accused would be sent to remand. Three more accused Chenchu Dasari Golusanna, Chenchu Dasari Ashok and Chenchu Dasari Narasimha are yet to be arrested.

These nine-member gang was involved in various crimes. Several cases are pending against them at Bethamcherla and Dhone police stations. The SP lauded the police personnel for apprehending the accused. He also announced rewards to them.