Nandyal: SP hands over 510 recovered cell phones to their owners

Nandyal: Police handed over 510 missing or stolen mobile phones worth Rs 86.57 lakh, that were recovered, to their owners at a function held in Nandyal on Sunday.

In the mobile mela held at police conference hall, Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveer Reddy along with Additional SP Venkataramudu and DSP Maheshwar Reddy participated and speaking on the occasion, the SP said that mobile phones have occupied a significant place in our daily life. Without mobile phone, everything seems to be null and void and we can’t even spend a minute. In fact, all of us used to keep important information in the mobile phones as we can’t carry them, in document proof, with us all the time. In such circumstances you can assume what would be the condition of the person, who loses the mobile phone, he said.

The SP said with the help of ‘Chat bot’ and by using the latest technology, the police have succeeded in recovering 510 mobile phones in a short period based on the complaints given by the mobile phone losers. The worth of the lost phones would be around Rs 86.57 lakh.

The mobile phone owners, who received their phones, have expressed their happiness and thanked the police personnel. The SP said that following the orders of Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendranath Reddy, the mobile mela has been organised and the people are urged to use the services of police department.

The people are told to send an SMS to 9121101107. Later, they will receive a link sent from the police department. Then the people have to upload the information related to the lost phone like IMEI 1 and IMEI 2. The police after receiving the information will trace the mobile, said the SP.