Nandyal YSRCP ZPTC member joins Congress

Nandyal: The ruling YSR Congress Party suffered yet another blow with the party’s ZPTC member Gokul Krishna Reddy joining the Congress party on Monday.

For some time, war of words broke out between Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy and ZPTC member Gokul Krishna Reddy. Gokul alleged that the MLA and his cadres have made derogatory comments against women. He also alleged that the civic body has paid salaries to the staff members who were engaged to work at the MLA’s house.

When the ZPTC member lodged a complaint with YSRCP chief and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, there was no response. Subsequently, Gokul Krishna Reddy along with his well-wishers staged protest against the attitude of Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy. Finally, vexed with the lack of response from the YSRCP high command, the ZPTC member decided to quit the ruling party and join the Congress.

Krishna Reddy met APCC chief Y S Sharmila and joined the Congress in her presence. Later speaking to mediapersons, he said that he had worked hard for strengthening the YSRCP. Despite rendering selfless services, the party has not provided him due recognition. Though issues were taken to the notice of party high command, no measures were taken to resolve them, he regretted.

He further pointed out that earlier he was in the Congress. “By returning to the party now, it is like homecoming for me. I will strive to strengthen the Congress and give a tough fight to YSRCP,” Gokul said.