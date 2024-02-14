Nara Bhuvaneshwari advises students to excel in their studies

On Wednesday morning, Nara Bhuvaneshwari interacted with the students at the Harish School. The principal of the school, Y.S. Kiran, presented her with a bouquet of flowers and invited her to recite the Ganapathi sloka along with the students during the morning assembly.

Additionally, Nara Bhuvaneshwari performed special rituals at the Saraswati temple in the school premises. The priest, Prasad Rao, offered her prasadam. Afterwards, she spoke with the students and encouraged them to excel in their exams by studying hard and achieving good results. She also emphasized the importance of maintaining good marks in monthly assessments without resorting to cheating and urged the parents and teachers to give their students a good reputation.

Nara Bhuvaneshwari also recalled her own childhood and how she enjoyed playing games along with studying. When she sees schools and students, she is reminded of her childhood memories and believes that students can achieve progress in all fields and stable positions in higher level jobs. She also advised students not to use mobile phones excessively and suggested that they use technology for good purposes. By appreciating our tradition and respecting our culture, we can achieve what we desire.

This program was attended by various dignitaries such as Kadiriniyogakunta Venkat Prasad, Nayeelu ParveenBabu, Babbuvvas, SureshBabu, Haiderwali, teachers, and support staff.