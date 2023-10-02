Live
Just In
Nara Bhuvaneshwari and Brahmani to lead TDP’s yatras
After the arrest of TDP leader Chandrababu, unexpected developments are taking place in the party. As the youth leader Lokesh is also likely to be arrested, Nara Bhuvaneshwari and Brahmani are trying their best to lead the party.
Amaravati : After the arrest of TDP leader Chandrababu, unexpected developments are taking place in the party. As the youth leader Lokesh is also likely to be arrested, Nara Bhuvaneshwari and Brahmani are trying their best to lead the party. There are reports that Brahmani will continue the Padayatra undertaken by Lokesh.
On the other hand, it seems reliable that Bhuvaneshwari is preparing for the bus yatra. Party sources say that the Bhubaneswari bus yatra will start from Chandrababu's constituency Kuppam from the October 5. The first phase of the bus journey will continue in Rayalaseema districts. On the other hand, Bhuvaneshwari is on a one-day hunger strike on Monday, which is Gandhi's birth anniversary, to protest the illegal arrest of Chandrababu.