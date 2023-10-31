Nara Bhuvaneshwari consoles the victims of Vizianagaram train accident

Live
VIZIANAGARAM: TDP national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's wife, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, visited the seriously injured victims of the Vizianagaram train accident who are undergoing treatment at the government hospital. Bhuvaneshwari arrived at the hospital on Tuesday and personally interacted with the injured individuals, inquiring about their well-being.
She distributed fruits and bread to them and listened to their accounts of the accident and the treatment they received. Former ministers Ashok Gajapatiraju and Kalavenkatrao provided Bhuvaneshwari with detailed information about the train accident.
The train accident occurred at Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district on Sunday after the Rayagada passenger train collided with the slow-moving Palasa passenger train, resulting in the derailment of two coaches. Thirteen people lost their lives, and 50 injured individuals are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.