Nara Bhuvaneshwari extends assistance of TDP activist in Mantralayam

Nara Bhuvaneshwari extended condolences to the family of TDP activist Harijana Gopal (60) who died of heart attack on 30-09-2023 as she could not withstand the illegal arrest of Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Bhuvaneswaramma who visited Harijana Gopal's family in Pedadakadabur village, Mantralayam Constituency, Peddakadaburu Mandal.
Nara Bhuvaneswaramma consoled Gopal's wife Jayasilamma and family members and handed over a check of Rs.3 lakh to the victim's family.
President of Kurnool Parliament Telugu Desam Party, Y.L.C Mr. B. T. Naidu, Mantralayam Constituency Party Incharge Mr. P. Thikka Reddy along with party leaders, workers and fans participated in the program.
