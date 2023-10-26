Nara Bhuvaneshwari to continue Nijam Gelavali Yatra in Tirupati today, to meet kin of TDP activists

Nara Bhuvaneswari, the wife of Telugu Desam leader and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is continuing her 'Nijam Gelavali' yatra in Tirupati. On Thursday, she is visiting the families who suffered due to Chandrababu's illegal arrest. On Friday, she will be visiting Srikalahasti.

During a public meeting organized at the Agarala of Chandragiri Constituency in Tirupati District on Wednesday, Bhuvaneswari stated that she had not come to talk about politics but to emphasize the importance of truth prevailing. She mentioned that this fight is not for her but for the people of the state and their future. Bhuvaneswari called for unity to ensure that truth emerges victorious.

She acknowledged that the people have a better understanding of Chandrababu than she does. Bhuvaneswari highlighted former Chief Minister's vision and achievements during his 14 years as Chief Minister, including the establishment of the Hi-tech city 25 years ago, which brought happiness to numerous families and contributed to the state's progress. She mentioned that even though many doubted the vision at the time, the development of Cyberabad today is a testament to Chandrababu's hard work.

Bhuvaneswari criticized the YCP government, claiming that they are not interested in the state's development and employment opportunities for the youth, but rather in harassing members of the TDP. She expressed her hope that no woman would have to face the situation she has experienced, emphasizing the importance of truth prevailing.