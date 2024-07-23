Nara Bhuvaneshwari to Kuppam from today, to initiate development programs

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, is set to embark on a four-day visit to Kuppam constituency starting today. The visit aims to launch multiple development initiatives and foster community engagement.

During her stay, Bhuvaneshwari will adopt two villages, as part of her commitment to local development. One of the highlights of her visit includes a face-to-face interaction with women from the constituency, where she will listen to their concerns and share insights. An emphasis will also be placed on reaching out to women in remote Thandas.

As a gesture of support for women's empowerment, Bhuvaneshwari plans to distribute sewing machines to the women of the constituency. Furthermore, a new Skill Development Center will be inaugurated in Kuppam, enhancing vocational training opportunities for local residents.

Arrangements for the visit are being coordinated by MLC Kancharla Srikanth alongside TDP leaders from the Kuppam area. Their itinerary includes an afternoon face-to-face program with women at Kammaguttapalle of Gudupalle Mandal today. Following this, they will engage with rural women in Kanchibandarlapalle to hear about their challenges and achievements.

The delegation will then continue to Guttapalle and Kotapalle villages for more interactions before retiring for the night at the PES guesthouse. The Skill Development Center's inauguration is scheduled for the morning of October 24th.

On subsequent days, Bhuvaneshwari will visit several other villages, including N. Kottapalle, Nadimuru, Urlaobanapalle, and Gudlanayanipalle. Her outreach efforts will continue in Somapuram, Karlagatta, and several areas within the Ramakuppam mandal, where she will meet more women and understand their needs.

On July 26th, she will inspect housing construction at Shivapuram and participate in a sewing machine distribution event at the PES auditorium at 10:30 AM. The visit will conclude with her return journey at 1 PM.