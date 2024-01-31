Nara Bhuvaneshwari to meets kin of deceased died after Naidu's arrest in Prakasam today

On the second day, Nara Bhuvaneshwari will be visiting Prakasam district to meet the family members of TDP activists who died by suicide due to an arrest of former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu as part of Nijam Gelavali yatra.

Her schedule includes visits to Darshi at 11:20 am, Mundlamuru mandal Shingannapalem at 12:15 pm, Tallur mandal East Gangavaram at 12:55 pm, Tanguturu at 3:35 pm, Kondapi mandal K. Uppalapadu at 4:20 pm, and Ulavapadu mandal Temkayachetlapalem at 6 pm.

Nara Bhuvaneshwari will be staying at Kandukur in the night and would continue her Nijam Gelavali yatra.