Nara Devansh sets world record in chess
- According to prestigious World Book of Records, London, he excelled as a ‘Fastest Checkmate Solver’ completing 175 puzzles
- The 9-yr-old arranged nine chessboards in just five minutes, placing all 32 chess pieces accurately and swiftly in their correct positions
Vijayawada : Nara Devansh, son of minister for education Nara Lokesh and grandson of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, set a world record as ‘Fastest Checkmate Solver-175 Puzzles’ in chess.
The nine-year-old Devansh received the certificate to that effect from the prestigious World Book of Records, London.
According to the World Book of Records, Devaansh excelled as a “Fastest Checkmate Solver” completing 175 puzzles. In a remarkable feat, he arranged nine chessboards in just five minutes, placing all 32 chess pieces accurately and swiftly in their correct positions.
Lokesh hailing the victory of his son, said that he had personally witnessed the training Devansh received with laser sharp focus. He thanked the Roy Chess Academy for providing necessary training to Devansh who had received five to six hours training for the past few weeks.
Chess coach K Rajasekhar Reddy said that Devansh is a dynamic student who learned chess with creativ-ity. Devansh solved 175 critical puzzles with terrific sharpness which is a major milestone in his chess journey, he added.