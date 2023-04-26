Nara Lokesh accuses Mantralayam legislator of indulging in sand, liquor smuggling

Mantralayam(Kurnool district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh came down heavily on Mantralayam MLA Y Bala Nagi Reddy, accusing him of meting out great injustice to the people of constituency who have elected him for three consecutive terms. The MLA, instead of taking steps to stop migration of people by setting up industries, is busy minting money, he said addressing a gathering at Kosigi during his Yuva Galam padayatra on Tuesday.

Lokesh said that Mantralayam is the sacred place of Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy. Apart from Raghavendra Swamy, several other famous temples like Urukunda Eeranna Swamy, Kowthalam Khadar Linga Dharga were also here. "Such a sacred place is lagging behind in development. The MLA instead of developing the constituency is minting money through illegal businesses. He is smuggling sand from Mantralayam, Maliganuru, Tungabhadra, Rama Puram, Madhapuram and Gudi Kambali sand reaches. He is also involved in illegal transportation of public distribution system (PDS) rice," alleged Lokesh.

He also said that after unloading the PDS rice to Karnataka, the MLA was bringing back loads of liquor into Andhra Pradesh and did not even spare the Urukunda Eeranna Swamy. Without calling tenders, he has given contracts to sell coconut, tonsuring and others to the people after taking huge amounts from them, he said, adding that the MLA has transformed the irrigation projects Pulikanuma reservoir and Guru Raghavendra projects into fishing ponds.

He assured the Kosigi people that the TDP will bring large scale industries to this region and will generate employment once it came to power. He also promised to set up a degree college to the students who submitted a petition to him.

Stating that the YSRCP government does not have any plans for rabi season, he said farmers that cultivated onions, chilies, cotton, maize, tomatoes, paddy and others have faced huge losses. The government despite well aware of the losses did not come to their rescue. Lokesh assured all the farmers that the TDP will render justice to them immediately after the party forms government.

Mantralayam TDP in-charge Tikka Reddy, Kurnool parliamentary president Somisetty Venkateshwarlu and other party leaders accompanied Lokesh.