Nara Lokesh alleges malfunctioning in govt institutions

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday expressed concern over the steady 'deterioration and collapse' of systems under the YSRCP government in the past three years.

Lokesh said the latest death of accident victim Ramakrishna in Atmakur hospital in Nellore district indicated the alarming situation in the government medical and health services. In a statement here, Nara Lokesh said that the staff at Atmakur hospital played with the life of lecturer Ramakrishna. He alleges there was a doctor on duty but the services of a sweeper and security guard were taken to treat the bike accident victim. Terming the death of Ramakrishna, a 'government murder' as it happened because of the absence of services at the hospital, he said the functioning of the hospitals in the state was pathetic.

The TDP MLC recalled how the Chief Minister spent huge amounts on his publicity campaigns in the media. The ruling YSRCP ministers described Jagan Reddy as a saviour of the people's lives. He deplored that lack of timely treatment was causing untimely deaths of accident victims. In an earlier case too, Unguturu YSRCP MP Prasanna Lakshmi had died in a road accident because no ambulance could reach her on time. In addition, the bad road conditions were resulting in accidents in the state.