Nara Lokesh Announces Establishment of Quantum Valley in Six Months

Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh – Minister Nara Lokesh has declared that a Quantum Valley will be established in Amaravati, modelled after Silicon Valley, within the next six months. Speaking at a roadshow held at the Manyata Embassy Business Park in Bangalore, Lokesh urged investors to focus on Andhra Pradesh's burgeoning Global Capability Centers (GCC), which are rapidly advancing in areas such as artificial intelligence and quantum technology.
"The entire world is now looking at Andhra Pradesh. This is the perfect time to invest in our state," Lokesh stated. He highlighted the involvement of major companies, including TCS, IBM, and L&D, in the initiative, asserting that the Quantum Valley will be a significant milestone in India’s technological revolution.
Additionally, Lokesh noted the growing status of Visakhapatnam as an emerging IT hub. Emphasising the state’s investor-friendly policies under the guidance of visionary leader Chandrababu Naidu, he mentioned that Andhra Pradesh is offering subsidies unparalleled by any other state in the country. "Andhra Pradesh is becoming a home for advanced technologies, and we invite investments accordingly," he appealed.