Nara Lokesh arrives in Vijayawada, likely to meet Naidu in Rajahmundry jail

Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has reached Gannavaram from Delhi and is planning to travel to Rajahmundry by road. He along with his family members trying to have mulakat with Chandrababu Naidu today.



The former minister has also expressed the concerns over the health of Chandrababu Naidu and levelled allegations that there are no proper arrangements in jail for his father and alleged threat to Naidu in jail.

However, medical tests for Chandrababu have been conducted in Rajahmundry Jail, and the jail officials have released a health bulletin. The report from the medical examination on seven items was disclosed, and it was mentioned that Chandrababu has gained a kilo in weight.

The doctor's concluded is that the concern expressed by the family members about his weight loss of 5 kgs was not true and asserted that Naidu has gained weight by 1kg.

The jail officials have emphasized that Chandrababu's safety and health are being handled in accordance with the rules and said that 8 fans were set up in his room in Sneha Barracks. Furthermore, a VIP room is set up at Rajahmundry Government Hospital as a precautionary measure to provide prompt treatment in case of any emergency.