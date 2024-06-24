  • Menu
Nara Lokesh Assumes Charge of IT, Education Minister, signs on mega DSC file

Nara Lokesh Assumes Charge of IT, Education Minister, signs on mega DSC file
In a special ceremony held in his chamber in the fourth block of the Secretariat, Nara Lokesh took charge of the IT, Education, and RTD departments as...

In a special ceremony held in his chamber in the fourth block of the Secretariat, Nara Lokesh took charge of the IT, Education, and RTD departments as a minister. Before assuming his responsibilities, Lokesh performed a pooja and examined several important documents.

One of the first documents Lokesh signed was related to Mega DSC, outlining the procedures for filling up 16,347 posts. Upon his arrival at the secretariat, Lokesh was greeted by pundits who welcomed him with Vedic chants.

Following his appointment, Lokesh received congratulations from his fellow ministers, MLAs, senior officials, and TDP leaders. Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha, Gummidi Sandhyarani, Savitha, TDEPA State President Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, MLCs Kancharla Srikanth, Bhumi Reddy Rangopal Reddy, and others presented flowers and extended their well wishes to Lokesh.

