Nara Lokesh Assures Goldsmiths of Setting Up Goldsmiths Corporation in Six Months
In a recent Prajadarbar organized by TDP National General Secretary, Minister Nara Lokesh, a promise was made to the goldsmiths of setting up a Goldsmiths Corporation within six months. The event, held on Tuesday, saw a large number of people gathering to voice their concerns and seek solutions.
Addressing the crowd, Lokesh assured the goldsmiths that their problems will be looked into and resolved in a timely manner. He mentioned that many people in Mangalagiri depend on the goldsmith profession and the government is committed to making the town a gold hub.
During the event, Lokesh instructed officials to study and provide details on the issues faced by goldsmiths. He expressed his dedication to working towards the establishment of the Goldsmiths Corporation within the specified timeframe.
The Prajadarbar saw a diverse group of attendees, including employees, youth, and representatives from various communities. Lokesh patiently listened to everyone's concerns and promised to take necessary actions to address them.