  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nara Lokesh Assures Goldsmiths of Setting Up Goldsmiths Corporation in Six Months

Nara Lokesh Assures Goldsmiths of Setting Up Goldsmiths Corporation in Six Months
x
Highlights

In a recent Prajadarbar organized by TDP National General Secretary, Minister Nara Lokesh, a promise was made to the goldsmiths of setting up a Goldsmiths Corporation within six months.

In a recent Prajadarbar organized by TDP National General Secretary, Minister Nara Lokesh, a promise was made to the goldsmiths of setting up a Goldsmiths Corporation within six months. The event, held on Tuesday, saw a large number of people gathering to voice their concerns and seek solutions.

Addressing the crowd, Lokesh assured the goldsmiths that their problems will be looked into and resolved in a timely manner. He mentioned that many people in Mangalagiri depend on the goldsmith profession and the government is committed to making the town a gold hub.

During the event, Lokesh instructed officials to study and provide details on the issues faced by goldsmiths. He expressed his dedication to working towards the establishment of the Goldsmiths Corporation within the specified timeframe.

The Prajadarbar saw a diverse group of attendees, including employees, youth, and representatives from various communities. Lokesh patiently listened to everyone's concerns and promised to take necessary actions to address them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X