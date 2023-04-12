Nara Lokesh assures to reddress woes of Dudekula Muslims

Tadipatri (Anantapur): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh's 'Yuva Galam' padayatra has now entered its 67th day, even as he concluded his padayatra in Singanamala and entered in Tadipatri constituency on Tuesday.

As he entered Pedapappur, he was warmly received by J C Diwakar Reddy, Prabhakar Reddy and his son Ashmith. Lokesh interacted with Dudekula Muslim community during his walkathon. They complained that no government was taking note of their community problems who constituted 40 lakh of the total population. They demanded a change in their status from BC-A to B. The YSRCP government has not given them, who engage in multiple trades, any sort of financial assistance. The community does not even have burial grounds nor are their children getting school certificates as hailing from Dudekula Muslim community.

Lokesh responding to the community's demands announced that an Islamic bank will be established to cater to their community loan requirements. Besides, to protect Wakf Board properties, judicial powers will be given to Wakf Board to legally safeguard their properties.

He challenged Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha for a public debate on which party has more commitment for their upliftment. Chief minister did not keep his promise to set up an Islamic bank.

He claimed that the TDP was the first to set up a minority corporation in the country. It was TDP which built Haj Houses and given Haj grants for pilgrims and even established Urdu ministry and filled Urdu posts, he said.

He promised that if the TDP returns to power, all the demands of the community will be fulfilled and alleged that the YSRCP government has undone all the good works done by TDP for the community.

Lokesh praised J C Prabhakar Reddy for building a corporate level building for the local municipality. "Prabhakar was responsible for bringing in many industries. But you people voted out a highly performing man assuming that YSRCP will deliver more goods. Tadipatri, which was number one on development front, is number one in corruption now," he maintained. He said 20 cases were filed on Diwakar Reddy and 70 cases on Prabhakar Reddy by the YSRCP government which has been indulging in vindictive politics.