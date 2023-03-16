Nara Lokesh assures to set up Islamic Bank

Tamballa Palle (Annamayya District): Alleging that Taliban rule was being implemented in Tamballe constituency, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh called upon Muslim minorities to defeat Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy's family in 2024 elections.

As part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, the TDP leader has interacted with Muslim minorities at Butchireddy Palle in Tamballa Palle mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed concern over the increase in attacks on Muslims in Tamballapalle constituency.

While alleging that Peddireddi family was responsible for halting industrial growth in the constituency, he said that the Minister's family was expecting 'commission' from the industrialists if they wished to establish the units.

He alleged that Peddireddy family has looted public money worth Rs 10,000 crore during the last four years. "This was the reason people of Tamballapalle were suffering from poverty," he said.

While asserting his party's commitment to eradicate poverty among Muslim Minorities, he assured that Islamic Bank would be established and Judicial powers would be provided to Walkf Board in the interest of protecting its properties. A Shadi Manjil would be constructed with Rs 50 crore in B Kotha Kota and residential colleges for Muslim Minorities would be established once the TDP returns to power in 2024.

Saying that party national president N Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for the development of Tamballapalle by allocating Rs 1,500 crore, he said that the TDP will declare Madanapalle as the district headquarters.

On this occasion, 300 Muslim families headed by former Madanapalle MLA Sk Shanahan Basha joined the TDP in the presence of Nara Lokesh.