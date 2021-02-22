Nara Lokesh fumes at YS Jagan govt. says the real victory AP Panchayat elections is TDP's

TDP national general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh said that the real victory in the Andhra Pradesh panchayat elections was TDPs. Lokesh tweeted that his party leaders had faced many irregularities by the YSRCP leaders in the elections. Lokesh alleged that Jagan's faction politics have created the ruckus in panchayat elections. "I bow my head to all the TDP workers, leaders and fans who bravely stood up against Jagan's anarchy; special thanks to all the people who defended democracy, " Lokesh said.



Lokesh alleged that TDP was threatened and intimidated and opined that the elections held between Democracy and Jagan's anarchy. Nara Lokesh has further alleged that the election results were manipulated by putting the off the lights in the counting centres and delaying the results. Earlier, the former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and TDP national president has wrote to SEC alleging the irregularities in the gram panchayat elections.

The Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections were completed in the four phases successful and the state election commission is heading to conduct the municipal elections across the state. The state election commission has expressed satisfaction over the successful conduction of Panchayat elections.