Nara Lokesh goes emotional at TDP meeting, says TDP-Jana Sena alliance will win 160 seats

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has became emotional and expressed his admiration for TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu, stating that Chandrababu fought for the people and was put in jail even though he had done nothing wrong.

Addressing at a high-level meeting of TDP on Saturday, Lokesh expressed his frustration that Chandrababu was put in jail despite his innocence and emphasised that their party has always been transparent about their assets. He argued that if Chandrababu wanted to earn money, he wouldn't need to be involved in politics.

Lokesh also expressed anger over the filing of illegal cases against Chandrababu, who he claimed provided employment and job opportunities to many people. He stated that people should recognise Chandrababu's dedication to serving the public. Lokesh further highlighted that Chandrababu's family is currently facing difficulties, and he warned that anyone's family could face a similar situation in the future.

Alleging that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would turn the state into corruption had TDP and Jana Sena not united. Lokesh expressed confidence that the TDP-Jana Sena alliance would secure 160 seats.