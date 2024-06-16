Nara Lokesh Holds Praja Darbar on Sunday, Addresses Citizens' Concerns

In a display of dedication to serving the people, Minister Nara Lokesh held a public darbar not just on Saturday but also on Sunday. Citizens of Mangalagiri came together to discuss their problems with the youth leader, who has been making a mark in governance with his tireless efforts to address public issues.

During the darbar, members of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation appealed to Minister Lokesh to regularize 2,193 individuals working under MTS contracts as per DSC-2008, JVO No. 39. A student named Jagadish sought assistance in obtaining his polytechnic certificates from Nujiveedu College, which were withheld due to issues with fee reimbursement under the previous government.

Additionally, non-teaching staff at Acharya Nagarjuna University were granted permission to continue their service until the age of 62. The parents' committee of a local school also met with Minister Lokesh to request approval for 9th class education at Nulakapet MPUP Urdu Government School.

One citizen, Sheikh Najeena, sought medical care for her five-month-old nephew who is suffering from a rare disease. Minister Lokesh reassured the people that he would address all their concerns and work towards resolving their problems.

The public darbar held on Sunday served as a testament to Minister Nara Lokesh's commitment to governance and his dedication to serving the people of Andhra Pradesh.