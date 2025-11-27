Nara Lokesh inaugurates Modernised library building in Mangalagiri

Minister Nara Lokesh recently unveiled statues of the late former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao and the late Dr. M.S.S. Koteswara Rao, a former Minister of Medical and Health, in Atmakur, Mangalagiri Mandal. Following the unveiling ceremony, he inaugurated a modernised branch library building, constructed at a cost of ₹1.72 crore. As part of the initiative, saplings were planted within the library premises.

During his visit, Lokesh expressed gratitude to Becom and acknowledged the contributions of renowned football legend David Benham, who visited Kothavalasa Government School in Vizianagaram district. The minister remarked on the memorable moments spent with the students, noting that their enthusiasm for sports transformed the school environment into a festive occasion. He thanked Benham for his dedication to the education, aspirations, and futures of the children.