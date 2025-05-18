Nara Lokesh meets PM Modi in New Delhi

Amaravati: HRD & IT Minister Nara Lokesh, along with his family, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday night.

During the meeting, the prime minister unveiled the first copy of ‘Yuvagalam’, a coffee-table book chronicling Lokesh’s 3,132-km padayatra across Andhra Pradesh ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections.

Modi signed a copy of the book and presented it to Lokesh, and extended his blessings to Lokesh’s wife Brahmani and son Devansh.

The padayatra documented in the book had contributed to the NDA coalition’s victory in the Assembly elections held last year in Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh also sought the Prime Minister’s guidance on Andhra Pradesh’s contributions to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, and thanked him for his leadership in national security and growth.