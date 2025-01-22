Nara Lokesh meets various companies representatives, seeks investments to AP

During his visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh engaged in productive discussions with Ravi Lamba, the Head of Temasek Holdings India, to attract significant investments in the state's industrial and technological sectors.

Minister Lokesh appealed for investments in key areas, including the establishment of industrial parks and data centers in Andhra Pradesh, particularly via CapitaLand, a subsidiary of Temasek Group. He highlighted the need for commercial space development in Visakhapatnam and Tirupati, along with bolstering infrastructure in industrial clusters under the innovative OrthoSEIT model.

In addition, Minister Lokesh called for collaboration with SembCorp India to jointly invest in renewable energy and the burgeoning green hydrogen sector. He requested that SembCorp also assist in the establishment of data centers and data center parks in the two key cities.

A focal point of his discussions involved enhancing the power infrastructure in the state. Lokesh urged for investments from SembCorp India aimed at strengthening power transmission, improving grid stability, and securing backup solutions to ensure sustainability.

Ravi Lamba responded positively, revealing plans to double CapitaLand’s investments in the Indian real estate market by 2028. Lamba assured Minister Lokesh that he would consult with his colleagues regarding the Andhra Pradesh government's proposals and make decisions accordingly.

Amid a traffic jam, Minister Lokesh made his way to the Congress Center to participate in the Education Governors' Meeting, where he emphasized the pressing need for innovation that aligns with industry requirements. He announced that the government intends to establish three Artificial Intelligence Centers of Excellence (CoE) to enhance AI training, foster a skilled workforce, and promote ongoing innovation. An allocation of Rs. 255 crore has been made in the interim budget for 2024-25 to support these initiatives.

"We are focused on STEM and AI education to boost competitiveness," Minister Lokesh noted, highlighting Andhra Pradesh's ambitious goal to cultivate a 95 percent skilled workforce by 2047. Furthermore, he outlined plans for continuous upskilling programs that aim to create flexible workforce models and generate substantial employment opportunities in the state.

As Andhra Pradesh positions itself as a burgeoning hub for industry and technology, Minister Lokesh's proactive interactions at Davos signify the state's commitment to modernization and economic growth through strategic partnerships.