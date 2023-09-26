Nara Lokesh named accused in Amaravati Inner Ring Road case

In a significant development, the APCID has added Nara Lokesh's name as A14 in the Amaravati Inner Ring Road case and filed a memo mentioning his name in the ACB court. Along with Chandrababu, there are charges against former minister Narayana and others in this case. These series of cases have put the TDP in a difficult position, and the potential arrest of Nara Lokesh has become a topic of discussion.

Meanwhile, the hearing on Chandrababu's bail and custody petitions has been adjourned. Chandrababu's lawyers filed a bail petition on his behalf, but the ACB court postponed the hearing until tomorrow. The court, however, clarified that the hearing on the custody petition will take place on Wednesday itself. Meanwhile, the CID has already taken Chandrababu into custody for two days in the skill development scam case and has also filed a petition seeking an extension of his custody for another 5 days, citing the need for further investigation due to incomplete information.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court is also posted the hearing on the special leave petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu seeking quash of the skill development case and remand. However, the supreme court likely to hear the petition tomorrow.