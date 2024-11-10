Nara Lokesh Participates in Padmasali Bhavan Foundation laying program in Mangalagiri

In a significant development for the local handloom community, Minister Nara Lokesh served as the chief guest at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Padmasali Bhavan, organized by the Padmasali International Welfare Association (PIWA). The event took place near Kolanukonda along the Mangalagiri-Vijayawada bypass, where a large gathering of community members, alliance leaders, and activists warmly welcomed the minister with traditional mangala instruments.

Swargam Pullarao, President of the Central Committee of PIWA, led the pooja program during the ceremony, marking an important milestone for the organization which has been active in Vijayawada for the past 17 years. PIWA has been dedicated to assisting handloom families across the state through various service programs, having provided over three crore rupees in support for impoverished students and handloom workers.

During his address, Minister Nara Lokesh emphasized the government's commitment to the handloom sector, highlighting the establishment of a Weaver's Hall with international standards in Mangalagiri. He reiterated his administration's pledge to continue standing by handloom families and promoting the traditional craft that is vital to the region’s heritage.

The foundation stone ceremony not only marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Padmasali community but also reinforces the ongoing efforts to uplift and support those involved in the handloom industry.







