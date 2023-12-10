Nara Lokesh promises of bringing industries to state after coming to power

Nara Lokesh, the National General Secretary of the TDP alleged that the industries were going from the state. He promised to come to power in three months and bring back industries to create jobs. Lokesh spoke with Kakinada SEZ affected farmers as part of the Yuva Galam Padayatra and emphasized the importance of encouraging industries in the state on a large scale.

He said that TDP takes the responsibility of bringing industries with less pollution. He stated that the youth can only get jobs when there are industries, and opined that they intend to provide better opportunities for the locals.

Lokesh highlighted the positive impact of the KIA industry brought in during the TDP regime, which transformed the lives of many people. He also expressed concern about aqua employees moving to other states and promised that 10 lakh people would get jobs in the aqua sector.

Lokesh claimed that as a minister, he was responsible for bringing the phone industry, which created employment to 6000 people.