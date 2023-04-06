Nara Lokesh receives grand welcome in Uravakonda

Uravakonda (Anantapur): A grand welcome was given to young turk Nara Lokesh as he stepped into the constituency of MLA Payyavula Keshav on Wednesday morning.

En-route the Uravakonda constituency from Anantapur, hundreds of women and youth thronged the streets of the town to have a glimpse of Lokesh and to listen to what he has to say.

Thousands of party workers and admirers who came from the villages into the constituency filled the roads braving the heat and scorching son. He also addressed a meeting at Kuderu mandal headquarters on the Bellary national highway.

Lokesh described the Jagan Mohan Reddy government as a government of scams. He congratulated the Uravakonda people for not falling into the trap of Jagan Mohan Reddy but voted for TDP's dynamic leader Keshav. He said that the Yuva Galam will perform the last rites of YSRCP. Already, an undercurrent is visible and by the time the Padayatra concludes, it will develop into an anti-YSRCP tsunami.

Lokesh described himself as a warrior. "The Chief Minister tried to foil my padayatra but his attempts backfired," he said.

The TDP national general secretary had a dig at the Chief Minister for going back on his promise to impose liquor prohibition but on the contrary he transformed it into a major revenue earning business to support his schemes. He alleged that the Chief Minister was earning hundreds of crores on his J tax.

He accused the Chief Minister of getting Rs 3 crore per day as J tax on sand business. He said the YSRCP made a noise when Rs 1,000 was charged per tractor of sand during the TDP rule but now they were selling a tractor for Rs 5,000. He accused the government of indulging in a scam of Rs 25,000 crore on housing.

Lokesh said that it was the TDP which developed Uravakonda constituency. A mega drip irrigation project at a cost of Rs 890 crore was implemented by the TDP government. He said 90 per cent of works were completed but the present wicked government failed to complete the 10 per cent works depriving the farmers of the benefit of irrigation to 50,000 acres of crop lands.

The previous TDP government also initiated a road project at Rs 332 crore from Anantapur to Vidapabakal and also a drinking water project with Rs 53 crore apart from modernisation of Guntakal branch canal at a cost of Rs 330 crore.

He referred to a host of development works undertaken by the earlier TDP government. "But this wicked anti-people's YSRCP government could not complete what had been initiated by the previous government," Lokesh pointed out. Lokesh promised to bring back Chandranna rule and take up all schemes desired by the people.